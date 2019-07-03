  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Homicide, Baltimore Murder, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Shooting, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot in two separate incidents late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Baltimore.

Police said they responded to the 5100 block of Harford Road for a report of a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. They found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A man was found inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old woman was also found shot in her legs. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

A few hours later at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to the 3900 block of Ridgewood Ave. for a report of an unresponsive man.

They said they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s