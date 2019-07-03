BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot in two separate incidents late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Baltimore.
Police said they responded to the 5100 block of Harford Road for a report of a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. They found two victims with gunshot wounds.
A man was found inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old woman was also found shot in her legs. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to officials.
A few hours later at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to the 3900 block of Ridgewood Ave. for a report of an unresponsive man.
They said they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.