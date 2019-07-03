BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were indicted on multiple federal drug charges for allegedly dealing drugs near an elementary school.
Deandre Laquan “Cuz” Jones, 26, of Towson, and Tyrell Daront “Mike” Curry, 28, of Baltimore, were indicted June 25 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, maintaining a drug-involved premises and firearm charges.
The indictment was unsealed at the mens’ initial court appearances Tuesday.
According to the indictment, Jones and Curry distributed fentanyl, heroin and cocaine between December and February. Jones allegedly manufactured and distributed the drugs from an apartment in Parkville.
If found guilty, both men could face decades behind bars.