BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a long holiday weekend ahead, Baltimore City Department of Public Works has issued a reminder to the public that swimming is not allowed in area reservoirs.

The DPW said that a drowning occurred last August at the City-owned Lock Raven Reservoir.

This year, several drownings have been reported in other parts of the state, according to officials.

The DPW said that it asks that everyone follows the no swimming warning signs and makes water safety a number one priority.

Baltimore City has three raw-water reservoirs located in Baltimore and Carroll Counties: Prettyboy, Loch Raven and Liberty.

DPW said that temperatures in these waters drop quickly and that diving into them may lead to hypothermia.

Those caught swimming can be charged with trespassing and, if convicted, will have a criminal record.

