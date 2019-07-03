BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is facing life in prison plus 35 years for shooting and killing a man outside a local bar in East Baltimore in 2018.
Jaquan Burks was convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the murder of Emmanuel Cruz.
On July 9, 2018, officers were called to a bar located at 400 North Haven Street for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m.
When they arrived they found Cruz in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Witnesses gave Baltimore police detectives information that Burks was responsible for the murder of Cruz, after an altercation occurred outside the bar between the defendant and the victim during which the defendant pulled out a gun and shot and killed Cruz.
“No disagreement could justify the defendant’s actions in taking Mr. Cruz’s life in such a tragic way,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I am encouraged that witnesses were bold enough to come forward and help us deliver justice to the victim’s loved ones. When the community participates in the trial process, we are stronger together.”
Burks’ sentencing is scheduled for August 26. He faces life plus 35 years in prison for his crimes.