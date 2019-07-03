Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives have charged Dymond Jones’ boyfriend in her shooting death.
Jones was found unresponsive in her bedroom in the 7400 block of Kathydale Road by family members on June 11.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by gunshot wound.
Johnny Ray Woods III, 20, of the 3900 block of Bareva Road, 21215 gave a statement to police that conflicted with evidence collected at the scene.
Woods is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.