WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced more than $1.5 million in federal grant funding over three years for Morgan State University through the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The award funds implementation of an evidence-based, experiment-focused teaching model in STEM programs that will train Morgan State University faculty in ways to engaged undergraduate STEM students.

This grant is the latest federal support for Morgan State University’s high-quality STEM programs.

In May of this year, Senators Cardin and Van Hollen applauded the award of $1.25 million for Morgan State to broaden opportunities for African-American students in STEM fields.

Additional information about the program can be found through the NSF here.

