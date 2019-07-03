GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Spring man was sentenced to more than 75 months in federal prison for bank fraud conspiracy and related charges.
Emmanuel Appiah, 47, was charged for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, four counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in connection with a years-long bank fraud scheme that resulted in losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
According to evidence presented at his trial, from June 2013 through March 2018, Appiah committed a bank fraud scheme that defrauded individuals and financial institution victims of several hundred thousand dollars.
Appiah conspired with others to open bank accounts at 10 different financial institutions using the stolen identities of at least five individual victims, and under the business names of five shell corporations.
Appiah and his conspirators then used those fraudulent accounts to deposit stolen and altered business checks, convenience checks and tax refunds.
Witnesses testified that Appiah then withdrew the fraudulent proceeds, transferred the proceeds to other fraudulent accounts, or laundered the proceeds through the purchase of money orders.
A federal jury had convicted Appiah on March 12, 2019, after a five-day trial.