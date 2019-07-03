Comments
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS NEWS) — The Pentagon is rolling out military hardware for a Fourth of July unlike any other. Tanks on the National Mall and military flyovers will be part of the capital’s celebration, by order of President Trump. He’ll be the first president to take an active role in any July Fourth ceremony in recent memory.
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS NEWS) — The Pentagon is rolling out military hardware for a Fourth of July unlike any other. Tanks on the National Mall and military flyovers will be part of the capital’s celebration, by order of President Trump. He’ll be the first president to take an active role in any July Fourth ceremony in recent memory.
These flyovers cost tens of thousands of dollars per hour, though military officials say they are essentially training flights and therefore not an extra cost to taxpayers. But the National Park Service is reportedly diverting nearly $2.5 million, originally intended for parks across the country, for the celebration.
“Certainly going to be more expensive than previous years. Anytime you get a presidential visit there are inherent security costs,” said Mark Litterst of the National Park Service.
Read more at cbsnews.com.