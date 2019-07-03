BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of high dewpoints and high temperatures which reached the low 90’s. Showers, however, were few and far between.
One shower managed to move across parts of Baltimore County and in the City as well, but not much more was to be found.
Tomorrow which is the Fourth of July, our shower chances seem to be better than today, hence some outdoor activities may certainly be affected.
Less activity is expected on Friday, followed by even more showers by Saturday.
By Sunday a front may work through the region with a shower, but some drier air may also be close by, especially by early Monday.
Have a safe Fourth, and keep an eye to the sky in case of local storms in your region. If you are on the water, remember to wear a life jacket, and don’t forget the sunscreen. Bob Turk