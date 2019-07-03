BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cecil County drivers, pay attention– speed cameras are coming to I-95 work zones.
Maryland Transportation Authority will deploy Automated Speed Enforcement equipment to northbound and southbound I-95 between the Tydings Bridge and Delaware state line beginning July 8.
The equipment will be used to slow drivers in the work zones in place on that stretch of I-95. Advance warning signs are in place prior to the work zone to alert drivers of automated speed enforcement use and a “speed trailer” will be on-site to display drivers’ speeds.
After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations starting July 29. If a vehicle is recorded traveling 12 or more miles over the posted speed limit, a $40 fine will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
The posted speed limit is 65 mph in this location, MSP said.
The current work is part of the MDTA’s $14 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and replace joints on various bridges on I-95 in Cecil County.
The work also includes pavement resurfacing and miscellaneous repairs, which began in April 2019 and is scheduled to complete in fall 2020.