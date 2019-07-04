  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMMom
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, DC news, Donald Trump, flag burning, Fourth of July, Independence Day, Local TV, president donald trump, salute to america, Talkers, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says two people were arrested during a Fourth of July flag-burning incident on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.

The arrests were made about two hours before President Donald Trump paid tribute to the U.S. military during a speech at the Lincoln Memorial. The Secret Service says one person was arrested for felony assault on a police officer and malicious burning. The other was arrested for hindering a police investigation and resisting arrest. Neither individual was identified.

It is not illegal to burn a U.S. flag, but the Secret Service says the burning occurred beyond the limits of a permit issued by the National Park Service.

Two uniformed Secret Service officers suffered minor injuries while attempting to make the arrests.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s