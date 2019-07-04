  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Jashar Ashby, Local TV, Raequon Alan Ashby, Talkers, virginia amber alert, Virginia State Police, Warren county sheriff's office

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJZ) — An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby. Investigators believe he was abducted by his father, Jashar Raequon Ashby, 21.

Jashar was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Va.

Raequon was wearing a light blue “Paw Patrol” shirt with a dark collar and red and black light-up “Paw Patrol” shoes. He was described as a white male with curly brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1′ 9″ tall and weighs 25 lbs.

Jashar was described as a black man with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

Police said Jashar should be driving a red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plates: VTR8376. There was a “Warren County Cheerleading Pride” sticker on the driver’s side rear window.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s