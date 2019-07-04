FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJZ) — An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby. Investigators believe he was abducted by his father, Jashar Raequon Ashby, 21.
Jashar was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Va.
Raequon was wearing a light blue “Paw Patrol” shirt with a dark collar and red and black light-up “Paw Patrol” shoes. He was described as a white male with curly brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1′ 9″ tall and weighs 25 lbs.
Jashar was described as a black man with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.
Police said Jashar should be driving a red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plates: VTR8376. There was a “Warren County Cheerleading Pride” sticker on the driver’s side rear window.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.