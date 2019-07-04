Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Tamarind Road around 8:05 a.m. after a citizen discovered a body.
The unidentified male’s body was already in a state of decomposition. The man had gunshot wounds to his torso.
Medical examiners removed the remains and will perform an autopsy.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.