WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS NEWS) — As America prepares to celebrate Independence Day, President Trump is facing pushback over his “Salute to America” celebration in Washington D.C. The president is promising pomp and circumstance: the largest-ever fireworks on the Mall, fighter jet flyovers, and performances by military bands — but neither the White House nor the Pentagon will disclose how much the event will cost, sparking criticism from Democrats.
The flyovers alone cost tens of thousands of dollars an hour — and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is still waiting on $7.3 million from the Trump administration for inauguration costs. “If we have extraordinary police cost, for example, we will seek that reimbursement from the federal government,” Bowser said on MSNBC.
The president defended the event on Twitter, writing “the cost of our great Salute to America …will be very little compared to what it is worth.” He went on to say that “we own the planes, we have the pilots…all we need is the fuel.” But that is fuel and flying hours that would have otherwise been spent solely on training.
CBS News has confirmed the Pentagon has been giving out printed instructionsabout what to say — and not to say — when speaking to the media. One suggested message: “I am proud of my job and my vehicle or tank.”
Read more at cbsnews.com.