PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Losing a pet is like losing a family member — and on Friday one Anne Arundel County family was happy to be reunited with their cat, Peaches, after she was missing for three months.
Tobi Beam said she saw the skinny cat, covered in fleas, Friday morning in her back yard in Pasadena. She took the cat to the vet — thinking it was a stray — to get it spayed, but instead found out it was already spayed and had a chip.
She contacted the owners, the Phillips, in Severn who were delighted to know she found Peaches after she was missing for three months. The cat had traveled 15 miles to Pasadena in that time. There were several major roadways in between the two homes.
Lisa Phillips and her daughter Destynie were happy to have their cat back.
Peaches was happy to be reunited with her owners and got back into the groove of her life quickly.