BALTIMORE/LYON, FRANCE (WJZ) — The FIFA World Cup final is this weekend, with the U.S. Women’s national team set to take on the Netherlands.

A few of the athletes taking to the pitch come from a team not too far from Baltimore, which is bringing soccer fever to Charm City.

Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle play for the Washington Spirit in Washington, D.C.

Their following now extends from Maryland all the way to France.

The U.S. team is on the verge of making history at the World Cup thanks to Pugh and Lavelle, who each play pivotal roles for the squad.

Pugh, originally from Colorado has been with the Spirit since leaving UCLA in 2017. Lavelle was the team’s first pick in the 2018 draft.

“I’m thankful I have this environment because I have all these older players to look up to and they’re so powerful and they’re doing things way beyond soccer,” Pugh said.

“I’m doing this because I love it and it’s something that brings me joy,” Lavelle said.

Support is growing ahead of the final, and at Smaltimore in Canton, they’re hoping for a victory.

The restaurant said they wouldn’t be surprised if business triples on Sunday.

“It’s a big hype. I think people are really starting to catch on to the flare of United States Women’s Soccer,” Smaltimore’s Josh Miller said.

The Americans are battling injuries, including Lavelle, who has a hamstring issue, but that won’t hamper the expectations for the team.

“Not taking home a final is going to be a little bit depressing, but I think from hearing the interviews from the players, it seems like they’re ready to go. I think they’re ready to win this,” Miller said.