



They were reported missing nearly two-and-a-half years ago; now, family members are using the Fourth of July weekend to appeal to the public to help find a Cherry Hill mother and daughter.

Joanna Clark and one of her seven children, Shariece, were last seen on February 4, 2017, in their south Baltimore neighborhood.

So far, searches for the women have turned up few results.

“Every time you see me on the camera, it’s all about justice for my grandchildren and Joanna and Shariece,” said Margaret Tucker, Joanna’s mother and Shariece’s grandmother.

Tucker held an Independence Day vigil and remembrance at the apartments on Round Road in Cherry Hill where Joanna and Shariece lived.

She said the ordeal has taken its toll.

“I’m just on the web 24/7, I barely sleep, my life is on hold,” she said. “I’m very depressed and heartbroken because we have a very close family.”

Baltimore police have indicated they suspect foul play in the case but no arrests have been made.

“She wouldn’t just disappear and just leave and just take her daughter and just not contact anybody, her family, her friends,” family friend Christopher Jordan said. “Something just isn’t right about the whole ordeal.”

Meanwhile, detectives are continuing their investigation into their disappearance.

“A lot of events are going to be happening and I can’t wait to share it with the world,” Tucker said. “The reason why I’m doing all this is because of my daughter and granddaughter. They deserve to be found and they deserve justice.”

Joanna left behind six children between two and ten years old.