GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Prince George’s County in March that police said was gang-related.

Jose Landeverde of Greenbelt was arrested and charged with murdering 22-year-old Hector Diaz-Urrita.

Jose Landeverde. Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police

On March 14, a person walking near Lake Artemesia in Berwyn Heights called police after finding Diaz-Urrita’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said both Diaz-Urrita and Landeverde were members of a gang.

Landeverde is being held without bond on first-degree and second-degree murder charges.

