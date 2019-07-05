Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Prince George’s County in March that police said was gang-related.
Jose Landeverde of Greenbelt was arrested and charged with murdering 22-year-old Hector Diaz-Urrita.
On March 14, a person walking near Lake Artemesia in Berwyn Heights called police after finding Diaz-Urrita’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said both Diaz-Urrita and Landeverde were members of a gang.
Landeverde is being held without bond on first-degree and second-degree murder charges.