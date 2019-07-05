Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of eye drops and opthalmic ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart stores are being recalled over concerns they may not be sterile.
The products, manufactured by Altaire Pharmaceuticals, were sold under the Equate, Support Harmony and Walgreens brands from 2017 to 2019.
The Food and Drug Administration said using a non-sterile product that is intended to be sterile can cause serious and potentially life-threatening injuries or death.
So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.
Specific products listed in the recall include:
- Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens item #: 801477 NDC #: 0363-0185-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens item #: 801482 NDC #: 0363-7500-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens item #: 801402 NDC #: 0363-0193-13 Package Size: 15 mL
- Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens item #: 801486 NDC #: 0363-0191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
- Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
- Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL
- Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
- Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
- Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
- Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL
- Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill)
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL
- Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL
- Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size: 10 mL (Note: Support Harmony packaging was discontinued in January 2018.)
Specific lot numbers and product expiration dates of the affected products are listed on the FDA’s website.
A number of prescription eye products are also being recalled:
- Neomycin and Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4250-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm
- NEO-POLY DEX (Neomycin and Polymixin B and Dexamethasone) Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4160-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm
- NEO-POLYCIN HC (Neomycin and Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc and Hydrocortisone Acetate) Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4144-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm
- POLYCIN (Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc) Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4021-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm
- Bacitracin Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4022-35 Package Size:3.5 gm
- Sulfacetamide Sodium Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4190-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm
- Puralube Ophthalmic Ointment (Please note: Puralube is an OTC product)
More details about those products are also on the FDA’s website.