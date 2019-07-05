Comments
RIDGELY, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man who was last seen in Caroline County Friday and may be in need of medical attention.
Muller Wagner, Jr. was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday in Ridgely.
He is five-foot-nine, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and light blue jeans.
Officials believe he is driving a white Honda Odyssey minivan with Maryland tags 40288CB.
Anyone who sees him should call Ridgely Police at 410-479-4013 or call 911.