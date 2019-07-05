Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Caroline County, Local TV, Muller Wagner Jr., Ridgely, Silver Alert, Talkers

RIDGELY, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man who was last seen in Caroline County Friday and may be in need of medical attention.

Muller Wagner, Jr. was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday in Ridgely.

He is five-foot-nine, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and light blue jeans.

Officials believe he is driving a white Honda Odyssey minivan with Maryland tags 40288CB.

Anyone who sees him should call Ridgely Police at 410-479-4013 or call 911.

