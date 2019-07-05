  • WJZ 13On Air

DELMAR, Md. (WJZ) — A Delmar home caught fire early Friday morning after used sparkler reignited.

The Office of The State Fire Marshal reported that a fire broke around 1:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The accidental fire started on the side porch after the residents improperly disposed of legal, ground-based sparkler in a trash can.

The state fire marshal reminds all residents to douse any fireworks in a bucket of water after they are used and before disposal.

