DELMAR, Md. (WJZ) — A Delmar home caught fire early Friday morning after used sparkler reignited.
The Office of The State Fire Marshal reported that a fire broke around 1:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street.
The accidental fire started on the side porch after the residents improperly disposed of legal, ground-based sparkler in a trash can.
The state fire marshal reminds all residents to douse any fireworks in a bucket of water after they are used and before disposal.