HEREFORD, Md. (WJZ) — Outside of The Mill of Hereford are rows of fresh flowers and plants, but something is missing.

“The Grand National Flag and the Betsy Ross flag were not here Monday morning,” Susan Bitter, an employee of The Mill of Hereford, said.

The two flags were stolen from the front of the store during a parade, just days before the Fourth of July holiday.

“I’m not upset,” Bitter said. “I’m sort of disappointed that somebody would do something like that when we’re trying to celebrate a really great even in our community.”

Bitter said that the Grand National Flag was recovered inside of a dumpster at a nearby business on Tuesday, but that the Betsy Ross flag is still missing.

“For me, an important part of this story is to have respect for our national symbol,” Bitter said.

Now, an empty post sits where the flag once flew. Bitter said that she hopes whoever took it, brings it back.

“The flag is a symbol of our nation, and it should be flown proudly,” Bitter said. “Whichever flag it is, no matter when the flag was created in our country, it was very important representing a growing and awesome nation.”

Employees are asking anyone with information to come forward, no questions asked.