TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — AAA is urging Maryland drivers to be safe during the recent heat wave.
AAA said that it is urging parents and caretakers to look before you lock your care to protect others from vehicular heat stroke.
Last year, vehicular heatstroke claimed the lives of 52 children.
AAA also said that the heat wave will trigger rampant breakdowns and vehicle failures.
Staying on top of routine maintenance is the best way to prevent roadside breakdowns, according to AAA.
At the first sign of a mechanical problem, motorists should try to safely move their vehicle as far to the right as possible, then stay in the vehicle and call for help immediately.
AAA is offering these tips to keep drivers safe ahead of the summer:
- Prepare before hitting the road
- Spare your battery
- Avoid overheating
- Keep air flowing
- Seek shade when parked
- Stay safe during standstill traffic
AAA recommends that motorists take their vehicle to a trusted mechanic.