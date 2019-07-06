By Rachel Menitoff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County on Saturday night.

Police said that the incident happened during the execution of a search/arrest warrants related to an early morning shooting on Winding Brooke Way in Windsor Mill.

Officials believe that a woman was inside of her townhome when a recent ex-boyfriend forced his way inside.

The couple was involved in a fight, and she was hit by gunfire. That suspect fled the location.

Police knew the suspect’s identity and were working to identify his possible location.

That location led officers to Duke’s Motel in Rosedale. Police secured the location and received a search and seizure warrant — as well as an arrest warrant — for that suspect.

 

When the tactical team went into the room to serve those warrants on that suspect, they became engaged in gunfire where they believe the suspect was located.

The suspect inside was killed.

“We have recovered a gun from inside that room,” Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said. “No of our officers were injured, no additional civilians were injured.”

