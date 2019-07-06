ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County on Saturday night.

Police said that the incident happened during the execution of a search/arrest warrants related to an early morning shooting on Winding Brooke Way in Windsor Mill.

Officials believe that a woman was inside of her townhome when a recent ex-boyfriend forced his way inside.

The couple was involved in a fight, and she was hit by gunfire. That suspect fled the location.

Police knew the suspect’s identity and were working to identify his possible location.

#DukesMotelShooting occurred during execution of search/arrest warrants related to an early morning shooting in Windsor Mill. Suspect at Dukes is deceased. No #BCoPD officers injured. More info to follow. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 7, 2019

That location led officers to Duke’s Motel in Rosedale. Police secured the location and received a search and seizure warrant — as well as an arrest warrant — for that suspect.

Heavy police activity at Duke’s Motel on Pulaski Highway in Baltimore County. We’re working to learn more. @wjz pic.twitter.com/iG3gmFRfyE — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) July 7, 2019

When the tactical team went into the room to serve those warrants on that suspect, they became engaged in gunfire where they believe the suspect was located.

The suspect inside was killed.

“We have recovered a gun from inside that room,” Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said. “No of our officers were injured, no additional civilians were injured.”