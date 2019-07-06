



Just two days after a 15-year-old boy was murdered in Harford County, the community organized a vigil in his honor.

Khalil Johnson was fatally shot in Edgewood around 12:21 a.m. on July 4.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said that when they arrived at the scene, they found Johnson with a gunshot wound inside a home near Brookside Drive and Eloise Lane.

He was pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.

15-Year-Old Khalil Lephonzo Johnson Fatally Shot In ‘Targeted Attack’ In Harford County

Saturday, his former elementary school principal Jennifer Drumgoole was among the people who mourned the loss.

“It’s really hard to put into words how hard it was,” Drumgoole said. “It was devastating to hear that one of our students was killed.”

The Sheriff’s Office told WJZ that there was a large group of people when they arrived at the home. They believe the 15-year-old was targeted, but they’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

“We’re talking to neighbors, talking to people in the neighborhood, trying to figure out what the motive was and any other kind of evidence,” Harford County Sheriff’s Office Col. William Davis said.

Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters organized Saturday’s vigil. They are pleading for justice for Johnson.

“If anybody knows who did this and why you need to come forward,” Mildred Samy said. “Let me tell you a story, ‘Stop snitching died.'”

If you have information in regard to this incident, you are urged to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-838-6600.