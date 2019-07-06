Glen Burnie, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after an armed individual opened fire during a pool party killing one and injuring two others.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Everett Road in Glen Burnie around 11:15pm last night were they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was identified as 29-year-old James Antonio Diggs 4th, was transported by the fire department to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma but later succumbed to his injuries.
While homicide detectives were working the scene they learned two other shooting victims walked into an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Those victims have only been identified as 21-year-old female and a 27-year old male.
Detectives have interviewed several witnesses and found multiple pieces of evidence at the scene but have not yet released any information about any possible suspects.
Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
