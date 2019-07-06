  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight Weekend
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Glen Burnie, james antonio diggs 4th, Pool Party, Shooting


Glen Burnie, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after an armed individual opened fire during a pool party killing one and injuring two others.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Everett Road in Glen Burnie around 11:15pm last night were they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was identified as 29-year-old James Antonio Diggs 4th, was transported by the fire department to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma but later succumbed to his injuries.

While homicide detectives were working the scene they learned two other shooting victims walked into an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Those victims have only been identified as 21-year-old female and a 27-year old male.

Detectives have interviewed several witnesses and found multiple pieces of evidence at the scene but have not yet released any information about any possible suspects.

Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s