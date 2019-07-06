Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soon, Maryland may need billions of dollars to protect communities against rising sea levels.
A study by the Center for Climate Integrity estimates Maryland will need to spend more than $27 billion for sea walls around low lying areas.
Researches estimate nearly 3,000 miles of wall will be needed in parts of the state.
When compared to other state’s, Maryland’s cost ranks fifth.
It estimates Florida will need to spend more than $75 billion by 2040 to protect regions from flooding.