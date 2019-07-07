



Police have confirmed the man shot and killed by officers at a Baltimore County motel Saturday night was involved in a domestic shooting in Windsor Mill earlier in the day.

The man, whose name has not yet been released pending family notification, was killed after a tactical team entered a room at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale to serve a warrant and were met with gunfire.

Suspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting At Duke’s Motel

Police said the man had forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s home earlier Saturday and shot her when the two got into a fight. He then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

An officer later spotted the man’s car parked outside the hotel.

“This is what our officers do every day and this one officer absolutely did his job and checked areas where a suspect could potentially try to hide,” said Officer Jenn Peach with Baltimore County Police.

Police then obtained a search and seizure warrant as well as an arrest warrant, and when they attempted to serve them, they said the suspect began shooting at them.

Officers returned fire, hitting and killing him.

Erik Esteep, a member of the board of the neighborhood association in Windsor Mill, said after hearing about the shooting he wants to make sure people are looking out for one another.

“If you know your neighbor is going through things or situations like that, just talk to your neighbors. Be a neighborly person,” he said.