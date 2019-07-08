Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument Saturday, Baltimore Police said.
Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Meridene Drive around 8:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her back. Police said she told them she had been arguing with her boyfriend, Anthony Washington, Sr., when he shot her.
She was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.
Police saw Washington later Saturday and arrested him after a brief foot chase. He was reportedly still in possession of a firearm.
He was taken to Central Booking on the murder charge.