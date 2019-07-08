  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Washington Sr., Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument Saturday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Meridene Drive around 8:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her back. Police said she told them she had been arguing with her boyfriend, Anthony Washington, Sr., when he shot her.

She was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Police saw Washington later Saturday and arrested him after a brief foot chase. He was reportedly still in possession of a firearm.

He was taken to Central Booking on the murder charge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s