EDGEWOOD Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Edgewood on July 4.

Rahzir Martin Meyers, 18, of Abingdon, was arrested and faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, officials announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The shooting in the 1900 block of Eloise Lane in the early morning hours Thursday left Khalil Lephonzo Johnson dead.

Deputies last week called the shooting a “targeted attack.”

Officials have not specified a motive.

Both men have had prior contact with law enforcement, officials said.

This story will be updated.

