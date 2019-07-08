Comments
EDGEWOOD Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Edgewood on July 4.
Rahzir Martin Meyers, 18, of Abingdon, was arrested and faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, officials announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.
The shooting in the 1900 block of Eloise Lane in the early morning hours Thursday left Khalil Lephonzo Johnson dead.
Deputies last week called the shooting a “targeted attack.”
Officials have not specified a motive.
Both men have had prior contact with law enforcement, officials said.
