BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Monday to 121 months in federal prison for robbing a restaurant at gunpoint last February.

His sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release for an armed commercial robbery and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to his guilty plea, Jason Walker and a co-conspirator robbed a restaurant in the 2200 block of Wilkins Avenue in Baltimore.

Walker admitted that during the robbery he pointed a handgun at one of the victims, while his co-conspirator took all the money from the cash register, as well as taking the victims’ cell phones before fleeing the restaurant.

Police responded to a 911 call and saw two men in an alley who matched the descriptions made by the victims counting cash.

The two men were detained and after a victim identified Walker, he was arrested and searched.

Officers recovered $272 in cash, a plastic bag full of change, blue bandanas, two cell phones that belonged to two of the victims in the robbery and a receipt from the restaurant.

They also found a fully loaded revolver from the area where Walker was seen counting his money, and he admitted the gun was his and he had taken it out during the robbery.

Federal charges against his co-defendant Joseph Coates, 28 of Baltimore, remain pending.

His trial is scheduled to begin December 2.