BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police responded to four shootings Monday afternoon throughout Baltimore, and an earlier death from June has officially been ruled as a homicide.

Officers responded at around 3:20 p.m. to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim in North Baltimore, where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Around 40 minutes later at 4 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the body.

He told police that he was shot between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday morning while on East Patapsco Avenue at 5th Street.

At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Fulton Ave where they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arms and legs.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Six minutes later, at 4:25 p.m., officers were then notified of another shooting in the 1600 block of Moreland Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police also have ruled a death from late June as a homicide.

On June 30, at around 2:06 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 300 block of South Dallas Court for a report of a cutting.

They found 58-year-old Robert Taylor of the same address above bleeding from an injury to the shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where it was officially ruled a homicide on July 8.