MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WJZ/AP) — Officials of Delta Air Lines said a jet bound for Baltimore from Atlanta made an unscheduled stop in North Carolina due to an apparent mechanical problem.
A statement from the carrier on Monday said the flight crew on Delta Flight 1425 elected to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport “out of an abundance of caution” after getting an indication of a potential issue with one of the aircraft’s engines.
The plane flew safely on one engine, diverting to Raleigh-Durham.
The MD-88 with 148 passengers on board landed safely at around 1 p.m. Upon landing the nose of the fan blade appeared to have fallen off, CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave said.
No injuries were reported, and Delta says arrangements were made to get the passengers onto another aircraft.
