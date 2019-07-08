WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Huge amounts of rain caused some DC commuters problems– especially in the Metro system.
Those on their way to work Monday morning were met with some flooding on roads and inside Metro stations and tracks.
A giant waterfall was seen flowing out of the ceiling of the Virginia Square station, with Metro trains going right through it.
WMATA responded after the rough morning commute and offered a “Rush Hour Promise” ride credit for those who had a delayed trip. If riders experienced more than a ten-minute delay they are eligible for the credit.
WMATA also addressed the issues at Pentagon and Crystal City stations where elevators became inaccessible due to the weather, saying they will offer consideration of presumptive MetroAccess eligibility for customers who are impacted by the Platform Improvement Project.
They said they will conduct visual assessments at the locations this week.