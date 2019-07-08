  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin at the National Aquarium named Maya whose health had been on the decline died Sunday, aquarium officials announced Monday.

Maya’s health had reportedly been on the decline since March, when she began showing signs of illness, including loss of appetite.

Courtesy: National Aquarium

In mid-April, veterinarians determined she was also suffering from inflammation all over her body and her liver was not functioning appropriately.

Her health continued to deteriorate until this weekend, when officials decided to euthanize her to prevent additional suffering.

Maya, the third-eldest dolphin in the aquarium’s colony, was born at the aquarium on May 13, 2001.

A full necropsy is scheduled to determine the underlying causes of her illness.

