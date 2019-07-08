  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Odenton, Talkers, townhouse fire


ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that ripped through an Odenton townhome Friday night was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on the home’s deck, Anne Arundel County fire officials said Monday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2400 block of Killarney Terrace just before 9 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found fire on all three levels of the back of the home as well as fire inside the third floor and attic.

Crews Battle Townhome Fire In Odenton

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the end unit of the townhome complex.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults and three children displaced by the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s