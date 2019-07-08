Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that ripped through an Odenton townhome Friday night was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on the home’s deck, Anne Arundel County fire officials said Monday.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 2400 block of Killarney Terrace just before 9 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found fire on all three levels of the back of the home as well as fire inside the third floor and attic.
Crews Battle Townhome Fire In Odenton
Crews were able to contain the blaze to the end unit of the townhome complex.
The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults and three children displaced by the fire.
No one was injured in the blaze, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.