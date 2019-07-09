Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Defense attorneys are asking for more time to prepare for the trial of a white man charged with murder and a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of an African American man at the University of Maryland.
Sean Urbanski’s trial is set to begin on July 22. He is charged in the May 2017 death of Richard Collins, a Bowie State graduate who was visiting friends in College Park.
The defense said an expert needs more time to examine evidence.
The judge has not ruled either way yet.