Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gunfire in northwest Baltimore injured one man and killed a dog Tuesday night.
Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 3900 block of Chatham Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Witnesses tell WJZ a dog was also shot and killed at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
REAKING NEWS MICROZONE SCORE UPDATE… Microzone=0 Shootings/Murders=37 and one poor dog… Send in the mop up/crime scene tape crew. NEXT…
This city is SICKENING!!!! Thank you DEMOCRATS you have destroyed our city and made it a PIT of nasty violence! SHAME ON YOU ALL!!!