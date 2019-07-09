Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gunfire in northwest Baltimore injured one man and killed a dog Tuesday night.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 3900 block of Chatham Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Witnesses tell WJZ a dog was also shot and killed at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 9, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    REAKING NEWS MICROZONE SCORE UPDATE… Microzone=0 Shootings/Murders=37 and one poor dog… Send in the mop up/crime scene tape crew. NEXT…

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 9, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    This city is SICKENING!!!! Thank you DEMOCRATS you have destroyed our city and made it a PIT of nasty violence! SHAME ON YOU ALL!!!

    Reply

