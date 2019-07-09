



Two men were arrested in a fatal pool party shooting over the Fourth of July weekend, Anne Arundel County Police said Tuesday.

Patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Everett Road in Glen Burnie, Md. at around 11:15 p.m. on July 5.

Officers found one person had been shot, identified as James Antonio Diggs IV, a 29-year-old man who later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives learned while on the scene that two other shooting victims had responded to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The two victims were identified as a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

Witnesses told detectives that the victims were attending a pool party when someone opened fire, striking the victims.

Shortly after the initial response on July 5, a witness was found who said they saw a vehicle quickly come into the area and stop near the intersection of Pamela Road and Old Stage Road in Glen Burnie.

The witness said they saw two men leave the vehicle with one man putting something into the bushes. The witness said they went to check on the item and found that it was a handgun.

Police said this area where the exchange happened nearby the shooting scene and the weapon was consistent with the evidence recovered at the crime scene.

The person who hid the firearm was identified as Dion Isom Sanders, 20, from the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court.

Sanders was charged with the following:

Handgun on Person

Reg Firearm: Illegal Possession

Possession of Firearm Minor

He was being held without bond but has been released.

Homicide detectives then arrested the shooter, identified as Jacovi Devaughn Johnson, 21, of the 300 block of Oak Manor Drive in Glen Burnie.

Johnson was charged with first and second-degree murder, three counts each of first and second-degree assault along with firearm-related charges.

Police learned Johnson was on the Eastern Shore, and apprehended him at a traffic stop Monday night by the Ocean City Police Department.

Johnson is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.