BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority will close its administration building at the Interstate 895/Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll plaza and the toll booths will be automated as state and Baltimore City health officials assess test for a possible source of legionellosis.

The closure is a precaution after two employees may have contracted the illness.

Both MDTA employees have received medical treatment, MDTA said. Health officials will be at the site to conduct a preliminary assessment to review areas where legionellosis, a form of bacterial pneumonia also known as Legionnaires’ disease, may have been present.

“While there’s no confirmation that the building is the source of the illness, we believe the safety of our employees and visitors to the administration building dictates that we close the facility while tests are conducted,” said MDTA Chairman and Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

E-ZPass lanes at the toll plaza will operate as usual Tuesday, but cash payment lanes will be video, cashless toll lanes.

Drivers who usually pay with cash should keep moving through the plaza without stopping and it will be sent as a toll statement, MDTA said.

Those will be billed at the cash toll rate, they added.

The E-ZPass Stop-In Center at the tunnel facility is also closed. Customers can visit ezpassmd.com for other locations.

MDTA officials decided to close the operation pending the health officials’ review after the two employees had been diagnosed with legionellosis.

“The safety of our employees is always the paramount concern for us, whether it’s at construction work zones or at the office,” said MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports.