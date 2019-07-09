Filed Under:Frederick, JC Penney, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Surveillance, Talkers, West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A West Virginia man is charged with one count of visual surveillance with prurient intent after a minor was changing in a JC Penney’s dressing room and saw a cell phone coming from underneath the side of the room.

The girl alerted her mother who started toward the dressing room where the cell phone came from, but moments later, a man left the dressing room and quickly left the store.

A nearby witness saw the man, identified as Daniel Leroy Walter Jr., 29, of Falling Waters, West Virginia get into a car and wrote down his license plate number, leading to his arrest.

Courtesy: Frederick Police

 

