



A “once in a lifetime” event will honor the Apollo 11’s launch in Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will project a full-sized, 363-foot Saturn V rocket on the east side of the Washington Monument on July 16-18.

The projection will be up on the Washington Monument from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

“Our identity as Americans is defined in part by the historic act of landing humans on the moon and returning them safely to the Earth,” said Ellen Stofan, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the museum. “The Washington Monument is a symbol of our collective national achievements and what we can and will achieve in the future. It took 400,000 people from across the 50 states to make Apollo a reality. This program celebrates them, and we hope it inspires generations too young to have experienced Apollo firsthand to define their own moonshot.”

Then on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, a special 17-minute show “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” will display full-motion projection-mapping artwork on the monument while archival footage recreates the launch of Apollo 11.

“Almost 50 years ago, the Apollo 11 mission captivated the world as two American astronauts were the first to step foot on the moon, forever changing space exploration,” said Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. “Through House Joint Resolution 60, Congress requested a one-time series of arrangements for displays on the National Mall and the Washington Monument to showcase this incredible achievement in our nation’s history, and we’re pleased to partner with the National Air and Space Museum so all can relive the moment.”

“Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” can be seen from viewing areas on the National Mall in front of the Smithsonian Castle between 9th and 12th streets.

The free show will run three times on both nights—9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. More information about the viewing area and show times can be found at https://airandspace.si.edu/go-for-the-moon, or text Apollo50GO to 888777 for live updates the day of the show.

The event, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the launch, is in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior and 59 Productions.

Tune in for this special presentation 50 years in the making on Sunday, July 14th immediately following Face The Nation, only on CBS.