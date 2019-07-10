  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, child sex assault, Conviction, Crime, Davidsonville man, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Davidsonville man was convicted for sexually abusing a 3-year-old.

The man was convicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and lesser included charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10, 2019.

“It’s truly unconscionable for any person to violate a child moreover for that person to be a family member the child trusted,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “We will seek the maximum penalty for [his] crimes in the hope that we can protect the community as a whole as well as the victim and her family. This case reminds us that as parents we can and should talk with our children from a very young age and reinforce their knowledge that no one is allowed to touch them and that they should come forward and tell a trusted adult if that happens.”

In Aug. 2018, Anne Arundel County police were called to the Anne Arundel County Medical Center for a report of child sex abuse.

The 3-year-old said her uncle had committed sex abuse. He had offered the watch the girl while his wife, the girl’s aunt took a nap.

During the trial, the girl who was now four years old took the witness stand and testified, recounting the abuse.

The convicted man will face a maximum of 45 years and a mandatory minimum of 20 years due to his status as a repeat, violent offender for a previous child sex assault conviction.

WJZ is choosing not the name the man convicted as he is directly related to the victim and would identify the victim publicly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s