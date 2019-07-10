ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Davidsonville man was convicted for sexually abusing a 3-year-old.
The man was convicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and lesser included charges.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10, 2019.
“It’s truly unconscionable for any person to violate a child moreover for that person to be a family member the child trusted,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “We will seek the maximum penalty for [his] crimes in the hope that we can protect the community as a whole as well as the victim and her family. This case reminds us that as parents we can and should talk with our children from a very young age and reinforce their knowledge that no one is allowed to touch them and that they should come forward and tell a trusted adult if that happens.”
In Aug. 2018, Anne Arundel County police were called to the Anne Arundel County Medical Center for a report of child sex abuse.
The 3-year-old said her uncle had committed sex abuse. He had offered the watch the girl while his wife, the girl’s aunt took a nap.
During the trial, the girl who was now four years old took the witness stand and testified, recounting the abuse.
The convicted man will face a maximum of 45 years and a mandatory minimum of 20 years due to his status as a repeat, violent offender for a previous child sex assault conviction.
WJZ is choosing not the name the man convicted as he is directly related to the victim and would identify the victim publicly.