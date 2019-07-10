  • WJZ 13On Air

(WJZ) — Flower Foods is voluntarily recalling its hamburger and hot dogs buns, as well as other bakery products, due to the possible presence of small pieces of hard plastic.

Consuming the product could be a choking hazard.

The products being recalled were sold in Virginia and West Virginia also with 16 other states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. They were not distributed in Maryland.

No related injuries or illness were reported.

The products are sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam’s Club, 7-Eleven and other retailers under the brand names of Clover Valley, Family Style, Flowers, Great Value, Home Pride, Ideal, Market Pantry, Nature’s Own, Sunbeam and Wonder — among other names.

For a full list with UPCs, click here. 

 

 

