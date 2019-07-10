BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called to a health care facility for a report of a sexual assault around 9:17 a.m.
When they arrived they found the 79-year-old woman suffering from a broken leg, as well as other injuries from the assault.
The victim told investigators, she was walking in the area of Clinton and Elliott streets when she was approached by a man asking for help.
That man then lured her into a home in the 3200 block of Elliott Street where she was physically and sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years of age, wearing a black top and a black hat.
Anyone that recognizes the individual seen in the photographs is urged to contact Special Investigations detectives, at 410-396-2076 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
