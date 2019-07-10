BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police Department has too few officers on patrol and too many working overtime, but a new campaign is looking to change that.
The City is hoping the people that will help ease the burden that is currently being put on their officers are already in the city, and some think it might just work.
“It’s no secret we need more police officers on the street to make Baltimore a safer city and to reduce the burden on our existing officers,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
A $200,000 digital marketing campaign launched this week by the Baltimore Police Department, aimed at attracting candidates from Baltimore City, as well as more women and people of color.
“This is a chance to be a part of the greatest comeback in America,” the ad said.
The campaign includes multiple videos, digital ads and a dedicated website.
Most people WJZ spoke with said they see the benefits of having officers patrol the streets they grew up on.
“You can’t have people from outside of a neighborhood coming into a neighborhood how to police and control itself,” said a Baltimore resident.
By bringing in new officers, the police department hopes to ease the burden understaffing has put on the officers they currently have.
“We’re hoping to grow the ranks to have free time to be visible, to have the appropriate patrols, the appropriate caseload per detective so we can meet all the national best practice standards,” Harrison said.
The success of the campaign will be measured by its digital backbone.
The program also aims to attract young people to the newly revived cadet program, which is for aspiring Baltimore police officers looking to gain experience before meeting the minimum age requirements.
