  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore mayor Jack Young, Baltimore ransomware attack, Jack Young, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resolution calling on cities to not pay any ransom from a cyber attack was passed by the United States Conference of Mayors last month, and was sponsored by Baltimore Mayor Jack Young.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman was a co-sponsor of the resolution.

“Paying ransoms only gives incentive for more people to engage in this type of illegal behavior, “said Mayor Young. “I am proud to unify with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to stand up against these types of attacks and show people that they will not take control of our cities.”

At least 170 county, city or state government systems have experienced a ransomware attack since 2013, according to the resolution.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s