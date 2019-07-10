Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resolution calling on cities to not pay any ransom from a cyber attack was passed by the United States Conference of Mayors last month, and was sponsored by Baltimore Mayor Jack Young.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman was a co-sponsor of the resolution.
“Paying ransoms only gives incentive for more people to engage in this type of illegal behavior, “said Mayor Young. “I am proud to unify with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to stand up against these types of attacks and show people that they will not take control of our cities.”
At least 170 county, city or state government systems have experienced a ransomware attack since 2013, according to the resolution.