BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Food service workers for a number of major airlines at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport voted unanimously Thursday to go on strike once the National Mediation Board signs off.
Employees voting to strike make and deliver the food and drinks served on board American, Delta and United flights departing from BWI.
CBS News reports more than 11,000 workers in 28 cities have voted to authorize a strike.
UNITE HERE Local 7, the union representing the workers, said negotiations to improve workers’ pay and benefits had fallen through, prompting the strike.