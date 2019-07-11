Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawrence Banks has been arrested in the murder of his 43-year-old daughter, whose body was found wrapped up in a shopping cart near a dumpster in an apartment complex on Mother’s Day.
Banks was already in jail on unrelated charges, but homicide detectives officially served him with formal charging documents on Thursday.
Banks, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Dominique Foster was found near the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments dumpster on May 12 at around 3:48 p.m.
Banks was arrested May 30 and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.