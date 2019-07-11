WJZ WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning In Effect In Baltimore City, Baltimore And Harford Counties Until 7:45 p.m.
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Dominique Foster, Human Remains Found In Shopping Cart, Lawrence Banks, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawrence Banks has been arrested in the murder of his 43-year-old daughter, whose body was found wrapped up in a shopping cart near a dumpster in an apartment complex on Mother’s Day.

Banks was already in jail on unrelated charges, but homicide detectives officially served him with formal charging documents on Thursday.

Lawrence Banks. Credit: Baltimore Police

Banks, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder.

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Dominique Foster was found near the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments dumpster on May 12 at around 3:48 p.m.

Banks was arrested May 30 and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s