BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Baltimore Gas and Electric customers are without power Thursday evening after severe storms rolled through parts of Maryland.

As of 5:30 p.m., BGE reported 6,029 customers were without power, the majority in Baltimore and Harford counties and northeastern Baltimore City.

Multiple severe weather watches and warning are in effect for the region.

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flash Flood Watch In Effect

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the storms.

